Swedbank warns about suspicious text messages sent on bank’s behalf

Swedbank has received information about fraudsters using the bank’s name and sending fake text messages to its clients, the bank warns.

The text messages sent allegedly by the bank contain malicious links, opening which recipients are redirected to a fake Swedbank homepage. «We urge clients to be vigilant and avoid opening any links attached to text messages.»

The bank also reminds clients to be very careful when inputting access codes at Swedbank internet banking service and pay attention to the website’s address. If it is not www.swedbank.lv, it is not safe to input access codes.

Swedbank reminds clients to never provide third persons their internet banking access data – code calculator or Smart-ID access codes. Neither the bank nor Smart-ID support service will never call clients and ask to confirm their access codes. Instead the bank’s employees urge clients to contact the bank, which is a safe communication method.

If clients have concerns about their internet banking access codes having been accessed by fraudsters, Swedbank urges clients to contact customers support centre by dialling 67444444.