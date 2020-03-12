Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds

Riga Regional Court has sentenced three people who were previously associated with wind turbine park LLC Winergy to prison for defrauding state budget funds worth EUR 2.1 million.

Two Estonian citizens, former LLC Winergy board members Andruss Petersons and Henri Treude, as well as Latvian resident, former Norvik Banka (now PNB Banka) employee Tīna Pētersone (Ostrovska) are the accused in the case, as reported by LETA.

Riga Regional Court satisfied the protest submitted by the Organized Crime and Other Sectors Specialized Office of the Prosecutor in regards to the not guilty verdict previously ruled by Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court, as reported by the press- representative of the office of the prosecutor Una Rēķe.

Without mentioning any names, Rēķe said the accused were sentenced to real prison sentences ranging from three years and three months to six years.

On top of that, two of the accused had their rights to take post in management boards of commercial companies for two years and six months.

The legal person in whose interest the crime was committed was sentenced to a coercive measure – enforcement of EUR 645 000. LETA has found out that LLC Winergy is this legal person.

Persons are accused of participating in an organized group’s activities, using forged documents and providing false information to the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry to acquire state co-financing of EUR 2 134 307. Co-financing was provided as part of the 1 February 2011 contest of the Environment Protection Ministry «Use of renewable energy resources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions».

According to the decision to submit the criminal case to the court between January 2011 to January 2012, members of the criminal group forged the documents to be submitted to VARAM and LLC Vides investīciju fonds (VIF), as well as performed operations using finances on bank accounts to imitate turnover and create an impression for VARAM and VIF representatives that the legal person had procured wind turbines in accordance with the ministry’s tender.

The accused bank employee provided the aforementioned company with affirmation from the credit institution regarding sufficient finances for the company to participate in the electrical energy project. LETA found out that the bank in question is the former AS Norvik Banka.

As previously reported, in 2019 the Supreme Court of Law of the Republic of Latvia declined Winergy’s submitted cassation complaint in a civil case. This means the ruling in accordance with which the company needs to pay EUR 2 134 307.72 to the state budget remains in force.

As noted in VARAM’s last year statement, the court admitted Winergy had failed to implement the contract signed between VARAM, Winergy and VIF on 19 September 2011. The contract in question was for the procurement of wind turbines and their use in production of electrical energy in Popes Parish. VARAM had a justified reason to terminate it and request a return of funding.

The ministry ended the dispute procedure in November 2013 based on multiple of Winergy’s committed contractual violations, including commencement of an insolvency procedure, which excluded the possibility of the company becoming eligible for funding for climate change prevention.

Environment Protection Ministry turned to court over enforcement of finances from Winergy in March 2014.