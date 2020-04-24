Idleness benefit’s lowest amount to be set at EUR 180

The lowest amount of idleness benefit will be EUR 180 and it will be paid to employed persons and self-employed persons whose idleness benefit is low and people who do not meet criteria because of their employer, comments Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča.

Previously it was proposed to set the lowest threshold at EUR 130. However, on Thursday, 23 April, the government decided to increase the amount to EUR 180.

By setting the lowest threshold, in cases when the State Revenue Service (VID) will have calculated the idleness benefit amount below EUR 180, the State Social Insurance Agency will cover the remaining amount.

Employees who do not meet criteria to receive idleness benefits will be paid EUR 180 or the full idleness benefit amount.

At the same time, a bonus amount of EUR 50 will be paid for every child in a household under 24 years for which employed persons are provided PIT relief.

«This is assistance for employed persons whose employers are not very honest taxpayers,» said the minister, explaining the majority of paid benefits below EUR 200 are formed because employers have not paid taxes for their employees in full.

«It is a definite signal for us to review the tax system,» said the minister, adding that a situation when a person is left with no social protection in the event of a crisis. The new idleness aid will be administered by the State Social Insurance Agency.