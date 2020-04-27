Idleness benefits will be available to self-employed persons providing assistant services

Idleness benefit will be made available to self-employed persons who also perform assistant services, as decided by the work group led by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on support of entrepreneurship and support of employed persons on Monday, 27 April.

Finance Ministry reports during the state of emergency the State Revenue Service pays idleness benefits to employed persons and self-employed benefits. However, benefits are not paid to people employed in state or municipal institutions or capital companies or perform economic activities, as well as self-employed persons employed in state and municipal budget institutions.

«There are cases when employees of employers eligible for idleness benefits or self-employed persons also perform assistant services in accordance with signed contracts and payment of wages is performed by municipal social services. Considering that people providing assistant services for disabled persons are not employees of social services and instead provide state-finances services within specific hours, it can be interpreted that these persons are not considered people employed in state and municipal institutions,» explains the ministry.

This is why in cases when assistants are also employees in companies or self-employed persons in some other field affected by COVID-19 crisis and who qualify for idleness benefits, these assistants have the right to receive idleness benefits and pay for provision of assistant services.

Considering VID information system cannot automatically differentiate assistant service providers from other people employed by municipalities, it is planned that the person eligible for idleness benefits will have to submit a free-form request to VID, detailing they are assistant service providers.