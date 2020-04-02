Idleness rules will apply to companies with tax debts in Latvia

The idleness regulations in Latvia will apply to companies with tax debts, as provided by amendments to Latvian government rules approved on Thursday, 2 April, to rules on companies affected by COVID-19 and who qualify for idleness support and other benefits.

Amendments to rules provide for allocating benefits for employees of companies whose debts does not exceed EUR 1 000 at the time of submitting the application for support.

Until now the existing rules dictated the State Revenue Service (VID) would refuse to pay idleness benefits if the employer affected by the crisis has a tax debt worth more than EUR 150 as of 7 March and the company does not have a payment term extension and no agreement on voluntary tax payment is reached.

As previously reported, if a company does not employ an employee or they are idle, the employee is to be paid idleness benefit worth 75% of their average gross monthly wage, but no larger than EUR 700 per calendar month.