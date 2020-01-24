bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye

BNN
January 24, 2020

Aivars Lembergs, Aivis Landmanis, sanctions, USA, Ventspils City Council, budgetIn spite of sanctions imposed by USA, Ventspils City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020, which came to be under absolute influence from Aivars Lembergs, on Thursday, 23 January, BNN was told by opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.

«This year’s budget will go down in history, because its development and approval was managed by Aivars Lembergs, who is subjected to US sanctions,» Landmanis comments the absurd situation.

«As far as we know, Lembergs, who is a criminally accused and legally limited person, was in charge of and secured all previous budgets of Ventspils City Council, its institutions, companies and associations since 2007, when he was first applied with a ban on performing duties as chairman of Ventspils City Council,» Landmanis reminds.

He notes: «This is yet another Ventspils City Council budget the opposition was not allowed to access and develop together with the coalition.»

«All budgets of Ventspils City Council, its institutions, companies and associations across the history of independent Latvia were developed under Lembergs’ direct supreme management, with the opposition not allowed anywhere near the development process – all discussions and information was kept secret from the opposition in clear breach of the Constitution and laws.»

Landmanis stressed to BNN: «The opposition, as usual, always asks to be included in the budget development process, asks to be provided with information related to the budget development process, as well as submits its own proposals.»

«Complying with Lembergs’ will, even this time under influence of the person under sanctions deputies of the ruling coalition decided to ignore all proposals and requests from the opposition,» Landmanis describes the budget development and approval process.

«We can only mention certain ‘miracles’ that were worked into those budgets,» says the deputy.

«It is unknown how much of public funds and from where will end up being used to service Lembergs’ interests – this information is kept a secret.»

«There are no doubts that public funds are used to finance press-conferences to deliver subjective opinions of the person under sanctions. What was posted on the municipality’s portal on 24 January was also farce coming from that person,» says Landmanis.

He stresses: «Without a doubt, US sanctions are the consequence for the blatant failure of the state.»

More on this topic: Pūce still waiting for Ventspils City Council’s reaction to sanctions against Lembergs

«The situation in Ventspils once again proves Ventspils City Council should be dissolved. It is necessary to look if the person who is accused of serious crimes, is legally limited and subjected to US sanctions, and the deputies of Ventspils City Council under his influence are to be held accountable for putting at risk Ventspils, its residents and the Latvian state,» Landmanis tells BNN.

Keywords: Aivars Lembergs Aivis Landmanis budget sanctions USA Ventspils City Council


