IKEA first full-size store in Estonia coming in three to four years
Swedish furniture retail giant IKEA will include Estonia in its network of furniture supermarkets in 2023 at the earliest. After buying a 20-hectare property near Tallinn, the firm now seeks a building permit.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Tuesday, January 7, that the company hopes to secure a building permit from the Rae municipality sometime in 2020.
«The current plan foresees the completion of the IKEA store within three or four years,»
IKEA Baltic Retail Manager Johannes Johannesson unveiled to ERR.
Rae Deputy Municipal Mayor Priit Põldmae noted in October that IKEA representatives had pledged to build a new exit off of Tallinn ringroad, roundabouts on the property, as well as collector roads.
IKEA offered the municipality 10 euros plus value added tax per square meter for the property, making the total price of the land sale deal two million euros.
Rail Baltica project could potentially exceed approved budget and implementation schedule
The problems with Rail Baltica project’s management create the risk of exceeding the approved budget and implementation schedule, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.
Media: Belarus and NATO discussing common military exercises
Belarus has engaged in talks with the NATO military alliance over possible joint peacekeeping drills and operations, Lithuanian and U.S. media report.
Latvian troops discontinue training Iraqi Defence Forces
Considering the increased tension in Iraq, Latvian troops together with other coalition member states has decided to discontinue training Iraqi Defence Forces, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Ministry press-representative Kaspars Galkins.
Germany to move part of its troops out of Iraq amid tension
The German government has decided to reduce its military presence in Iraq, following a call from the Iraqi parliament for the international coalition of forces to leave the country over the killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, carried out by the U.S.
Another split? Riga City Council’s leading powers have trouble with coalition agreement
Failure to agree on coalition agreement’s implementation could result in a possible split of Riga City Council’s ruling coalition, according to LETA agency’s unofficial information.
Merkel agrees to visit Putin to discuss de-escalation of conflicts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed to visit Russia responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation discuss the possible de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the Donbas war.
Linkaits: US sanctions’ influence over major industry players can still be felt
The influence of sanctions imposed against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control on other players of Latvia’s industrial sectors can still be felt, said Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.
Bird flu found among domestic birds in Poland
At the end of 2019 multiple pathogenic outbreaks of bird flu were found among domestic birds in Poland, as reported by the Food and Veterinary Service.
France on transport strike starts talks on pension reform with trade unions
The French government, seeking to carry out a general pension reform amid the longest transport strike in the country’s history, is opening talks with trade unions on Tuesday, January 7.
Gazprom’s shares in Conexus may have been auctioned off to some foreign fund
The shares of Russian state natural gas concern Gazprom in Latvian gas transmission and storage operator Conexus Baltic Grid may have been auctioned off to some international fund, according to unofficial information from LETA.
Latvian ruling coalition may be asked to discuss slower excise tax climb for alcohol
Deputies of the ruling political parties KPV LV and New Conservative Party propose a discussion regarding a slower excise tax climb for alcohol starting with 1 March 2020.
Minister: Ventspils City Council needs to reduce Lembergs’ influence over municipality
It is the duty of Ventspils City Council as state officials to reduce the influence and control of Aivars Lembergs over the municipal administration’s work, mentions Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in a letter sent to Ventspils City Council deputies and executive director.
Award to Chernobyl series appreciated in Lithuania
In Lithuania, where much of the Chernobyl series about the tragic 1986 accident of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant was filmed, its award of the Golden Globe in the U.S. has been appreciated.
UK’s Johnson to start trade talks with EU on post-Brexit ties
The United Kingdom, which readies to leave the European Union in the end of January, is to start trade talks with the European Union.
Latvian NATO ambassador: Iranian general’s death makes situation dangerous
The situation has become dangerous and the conflict may escalate, said Latvian ambassador to NATO Edgars Skuja in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, commenting on the US strike in Iraq that resulted in the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and nine other people.
Croatia makes step to left with election of new President
Presidential election in Croatia has ended with the victory of the former Prime Minister, social democrat Zoran Milanović. Croatia has taken over the European Union’s helm for a six-month period.
Petrol prices in Baltic States increase 13-16%
Last year, the price of 95th brand petrol in capital cities of Baltic States had increased 13-15.9%, whereas the price of diesel fuel had increased 5.9 – 9.8%, according to data compiled by LETA.
Estonian teachers to strike over dismissal of principal
Teachers at an Estonian school have announced a strike next week seeking to return their school principal to her position, which she was asked to leave unexpectedly in December.
Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval
Municipal public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder, executive director of Riga City Council Juris Radzēvičs, plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor over the approval of Rolands Klinčs as council chairman of Rīgas satiksme, he said in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 6 January.
Iran to abandon nuclear deal limitations
Iran has stated it would no longer comply with the 2015 nuclear deal with European and world powers after Teheran’s tensions with the U.S. increased over the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.
Latvia’s biggest parties received EUR 1.2 million in donations; Unity, ZZS and Attīstībai/Par! in the lead
In 2019 the biggest political parties in Latvia received EUR 1 251 183 in donations. The largest donations were received by Attīstībai/Par!, Unity and the Union of Greens and Farmers, according to information from the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.
Iraqi parliament requires U.S. forces to leave after killing of Iran’s general
Iraqi legislators have decided to cancel the country’s request for the international coalition of forces to be in the country after the U.S. killed a key Iranian general.
Air temperature +8° C, strong wind and rain expected in Latvia this week
The week is expected relatively warm – air temperature will range between 0° C… +8° C, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: Turkish workers on strike, Transport Minister in trouble, Chinese probed over vandalism
Last week in Lithuania the key news stories were Turkish workers striking over wages in Kaunas, a Chinese woman being investigated over alleged vandalism and the Prime Minister meeting with embattled Transport minister.
Newest comments
Andris @ 2019-12-29 23:53:15
LANA - perhaps your member organisations will allocate a greater percentage of your income in taxes to cover the growing social and health burden?
Prediksi Bola dan Togel Paling Jitu @ 2019-12-28 22:35:04
Gunar @ 2019-12-27 18:24:46
Маks @ 2019-12-27 13:31:18
Hey I know interesting fact. Real estate - immovable property that usually consists of a land plot (possibly including all natural resources, depending on the agreement) and any buildings connected with it. In the case of an appartment it can also refer to a specific part of a building, along with a defined shared interest in the underlying land. In Latvia, if a foreigner purchases real estate and if the deal meets with specific requirements then this kind of investment can entitle the purchaser to apply for a residence permit. Thanks
Маks @ 2019-12-24 18:38:30
Hey Although the government did not support what the national party wanted, their opposition had to take second place to higher priority amendments to the budget. The question of residence permits by means of investment in real estate was a trivial issue when seen in context of the government agenda, and there seemed to be no compromise to be found, however almost everyone in the government of Latvia had similar ideas regarding the possibility of introducing additional requirements for residence permits in the form of needed investment in support of Latvian families, included into immigration law. Thanks