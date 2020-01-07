IKEA first full-size store in Estonia coming in three to four years

Swedish furniture retail giant IKEA will include Estonia in its network of furniture supermarkets in 2023 at the earliest. After buying a 20-hectare property near Tallinn, the firm now seeks a building permit.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Tuesday, January 7, that the company hopes to secure a building permit from the Rae municipality sometime in 2020.

«The current plan foresees the completion of the IKEA store within three or four years,»

IKEA Baltic Retail Manager Johannes Johannesson unveiled to ERR.

Rae Deputy Municipal Mayor Priit Põldmae noted in October that IKEA representatives had pledged to build a new exit off of Tallinn ringroad, roundabouts on the property, as well as collector roads.

IKEA offered the municipality 10 euros plus value added tax per square meter for the property, making the total price of the land sale deal two million euros.