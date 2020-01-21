IMF cuts global growth forecast to world economy in 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth forecast for world economy in 2020.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the IMF has stated that although a global economic slowdown is easing, recovery will be sluggish moving into 2020.

The organisation’s latest update to its World Economic Outlook, released on Monday, January 20, the IMF lowered its global growth estimate for 2020 to 3.3%, 0.1% lower than the previous report released in October.

The news are still positive as IMF data for 2020 indicate a modest increase in growth compared to 2019, which saw the global economy grow by 2.9%, Deutsche Welle reports.