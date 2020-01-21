bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 21.01.2020 | Name days: Agne, Agnese, Agnija

IMF cuts global growth forecast to world economy in 2020

BNN
January 21, 2020
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth forecast for world economy in 2020.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the IMF has stated that although a global economic slowdown is easing, recovery will be sluggish moving into 2020.

The organisation’s latest update to its World Economic Outlook, released on Monday, January 20, the IMF lowered its global growth estimate for 2020 to 3.3%, 0.1% lower than the previous report released in October.

The news are still positive as IMF data for 2020 indicate a modest increase in growth compared to 2019, which saw the global economy grow by 2.9%, Deutsche Welle reports.

Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association

On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.

January 21, 2020

Spain’s powerful storm turns tragic

In Spain, a powerful storm has brought flooding, low temperatures and violent winds to the country’s eastern coast, where four people died according to the BBC and local authorities.

January 21, 2020

Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

Political parties representing the opposition in Riga City Council have no plans at the moment to start gathering signatures to have the city council’s chairman Oļegs Burovs dismissed, because they believe the Saeima will soon vote for the entire city council’s dismissal in the coming weeks, interviewed politicians admit.

January 21, 2020

Courts in Russian cities evacuated over bomb threats

In Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, 11 courts have been evacuated after e-mailed bomb threats were received, Russian state news agency TASS reports. This far, the threats have been unsubstantiated

January 21, 2020

Minister: a wider range of candidates to lead State Police would benefit society

Having a wider range of potential contenders to lead Latvian State Police would be in society’s interests, said Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 21 January.

January 21, 2020

LZP regional faction urges talks to discuss splitting from ZZS

Latvian Green Party’s Cēsis faction believes the party should discuss the possibility of splitting from the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by newspaper Latvijas Avīze.

January 21, 2020

Swedbank predicts 2.2% economic growth for Latvia in 2020

Latvia’s national economic growth in 2020 will rely on private consumption. Overall growth is expected at 2.2%, according to Swedbank chief economist Liva Zorgenfreija.

January 21, 2020

U.S. impeachment court begins against Donald Trump

In the Senate of the U.S. Congress, the impeachment court is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 21, aimed at establishing whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump is guilty in charges related to his foreign policy on Ukraine.

January 21, 2020

IMF cuts global growth forecast to world economy in 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth forecast for world economy in 2020.

January 21, 2020

Climate-devoted Davos forum to host conflicting views of Thunberg and Trump

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday, January 21, with a focus on economic changes to turn to sustainability. Among the speakers there are U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish climate voice Greta Thunberg.

January 21, 2020

Latvia commemorates journalists of the Barricades

«Every year on 20 January we gather at the Saeima to commemorate the Barricades of 1991 – the days of protection of Latvia’s freedom. Today all of Riga smells of barricade smoke, of freedom. I believe the fires of freedom lit in commemoration of this day will still be lit year after year from now. Most importantly we cannot let these fires die out in our memory,» said Saeima speaker Ināra Mūrniece in a speech addressed to journalists of the Barricades.

January 21, 2020

Even Jūlijs Krūmiņš’s penalty is not enough to pull state funding from ZZS

The fine enforced by the office of the prosecutor on businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš does not provide for terminating payment of state funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.

January 21, 2020

Kariņš: coalition objects lowered requirements for State Police chief candidates

The ruling coalition in Latvia objects against lowered requirements for candidates who want to become the next chief of State Police, not the organization of a selection process, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after a coalition meeting on Monday, 20 January.

January 21, 2020

Last year’s accomplishments in Latvia’s healthcare

In regards to the accomplishments in healthcare observed over the course of 2019, Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele mentioned the cancellation of the initially planned adoption of the two-basket healthcare system and the signing of the agreement for a transition period until 2021, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.

January 21, 2020

Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs

Estonian language watchdog has required Finnish fast food chain Hesburger to translate its English language «drive-in» signs into Estonian as the current practice of the company violates the Language Law of the Baltic country.

January 21, 2020

Minister: Rebenoks is one of the winners of Latvenergo council members selection process

The decision regarding approval of the new Latvenergo council, to which is planned to delegate Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, could be made by Economy Ministry’s state secretary, said Nemiro.

January 20, 2020

Railway freight volumes in Latvia drop 15.8% in 2019

When compared to 2018, railway freight volumes in Latvia had declined 15.8% in 2019. Total railway freight volumes reached 41.492 million tonnes, according to data from the Transport Ministry.

January 20, 2020

UN: Illegal for countries to send back climate refugees

UN Human Rights Committee has found that it is illegal for countries to send refugees to their home countries if their lives or welbeing is in danger at home.

January 20, 2020

18 589 thousand children born and 12 913 marriages signed in Latvia in 2019

In Latvia, birth number has been declining for four years in a row. 18 589 births were registered in 2019, which is 725 births fewer than in 2018.

January 20, 2020

Kaimiņš invites KPV LV to decide on party’s liquidation during congress

KPV LV does more bad than good for the country now and is beyond saving, said the party’s founder, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio, inviting members of the party to decide on its liquidation at the upcoming congress.

January 20, 2020

Krūmiņš and Raitums receive fines for illegal financing of ZZS and For Latvia from the Heart

At the end of 2019 Businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš and financial consultant associated with him Jorens Raitums both agreed to pay EUR 100 000 fine for using third parties to gather money for the Union of Greens and Farmers and For Latvia from the Heart, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

January 20, 2020

Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019

Estonia’s producer price index of industrial output decreased from December 2018 to December 2019 by 1.2%, the country’s official statistical body Statistics Estonia estimated.

January 20, 2020

Justice Minister: Bičkovičs might pick prosecutor general candidate before amendments

Ivars Bičkovičs, chairman of the Supreme Court of Latvia, may be able to perform some manoeuvres to pick the most appropriate candidate for the post of prosecutor general before amendments aimed at changing the order candidates for the aforementioned position are picked come to force, said Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns in an interview to newspaper Latvijas Avīze.

January 20, 2020

Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth

In Estonia, where statistics expect the 2019 to have been the fifth consecutive year of population growth, the Population Affairs Minister has pointed to current foreign immigration rate exceeding the country’s aim of foreign immigration.

January 20, 2020

Programme: minister wants state secretary gone over an objection

Prior to major changes in Latvenergo’s council and board, the company’s current supervisor and Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis may lose his post. It is worth mentioning that he objected to providing Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s once boss Pāvels Rebenoks an official post, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

January 20, 2020
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
