IMF predicts for Latvia the most rapid economic decline among Baltic States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has added considerable corrections for Latvia’s GDP outlook for this year, estimating Latvia will experience the most rapid economic decline among Baltic States. However, next year the country will return to economic growth and it will be the most rapid among Baltic States.

IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook predicts an 8.6% decline for Latvia’s economy instead of 2.8% growth this year. For next year IMF predicts 8.3% economic growth for Latvia, which is estimated to be the most rapid among Baltic States.

The fund also predicts consumer prices in Latvia to decline this year – deflation of 0.3% is expected. Next year, however, inflation is expected to return and reach 3%.

According to IMF estimates, unemployment in Latvia may reach 8% at the end of 2020. Next year, however, it will decline to 6.3%.

IMF also predicts the balance of payments on Latvia’s current account may reach a deficit of 2.2% of GDP. Next year, however, the deficit will likely decline to 1.5% of GDP.

Of the Baltic States the most rapid GDP decline is predicted by IMF for Lithuania, where the decline is predicted at 8.1%. Next year, on the other hand, Lithuania’s economy is expected to grow 8.2%. In October 2019 IMF estimated 2.7% GDP growth for Lithuania this year.

At the same time, deflation in Lithuania is expected at 0.3%. Next year Lithuania’s inflation will reach 1.7%.

Lithuania’s payment account is expected to generate a surplus of 6% of GDP, which will drop to 4.5% next year. IMF expects Lithuania’s unemployment to rise to 8.9% (6.3% a year prior). In 2021 unemployment in Lithuania will reduce to 8.1%.

For Estonia IMF predicts a 7.5% economic decline in 2020. Next year the country’s economy is expected to grow 7.9%. In autumn 2019 the fund predicted a 2.9% growth for Estonia’s economy.

IMF expects inflation in Estonia to reach 1.5% and 2% this year and the next, respectively.

Estonia’s current account is predicted to generate a deficit of 2.7% of GDP. Next year, however, it is estimated to be 1.9% of GDP.

Unemployment in Estonia, according to IMF estimates, will reach 6% at the end of the year. Next year it will decline to 4.7%.

For Eurozone IMF predicts a 7.5% GDP decline for 2020. For 2021 economic growth of 4.7% is predicted.

Inflation in the single currency zone for 2020 and 2021 is expected to be 0.2% and 1%, respectively. The current account is expected to have 2.6% surplus of GDP this year and 2.7% surplus next year. Unemployment in Eurozone is expected to increase to 10.4% this year and decline to 8.9% next year, according to IMF outlook.

Europe’s largest economy – Germany – is expected to grow 7% this year and 5.2% next year.

IMF predicts UK, whose economic growth last year was 1.4%, will decline 6.5% this year and grow 4% next year.

None of Europe’s countries are expected to have economic growth this year. Generally Europe’s GDP is expected to decline 6.6% this year and grow 4.5% next year.

IMF predicts Europe’s development region to experience a 5.2% GDP decline this year and a 4.2% growth next year. In this group of countries, such as Croatia, GDP decline is estimated at 9%. For Ukraine GDP decline is expected at 7.7% and for Belarus GDP decline is expected at 6%.

IMF predicts 5.9% economic decline for USA this year and economic growth of 4.7% next year. Japan is expected to decline 5.2% this year and grow 3% next year.

China is expected to grow 1.2% this year and 9.2% next year. India’s economic growth this year and the next is expected at 1.9% and 7.4%, respectively.

For Russia, IMF predicts economic decline of 5.5% this year and economic growth of 3.5% next year.

The global economy is expected to decline 3% this year and increase 5.8% next year.