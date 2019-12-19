In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat

In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the Australian state of New South Wales declared the second state of emergency in two months on Thursday, December 19, as bushfires continue to rage and temperatures broke records for the second consecutive day.

Australia’s national average hit 41.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, breaking the previous day’s record-breaking 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Authorities are especially concerned about fires near the city of Sydney as 97 bushfires continue to burn in the eastern state, Deutsche Welle reports.