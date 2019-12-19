In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat
In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.
German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the Australian state of New South Wales declared the second state of emergency in two months on Thursday, December 19, as bushfires continue to rage and temperatures broke records for the second consecutive day.
Australia’s national average hit 41.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, breaking the previous day’s record-breaking 40.9 degrees Celsius.
Authorities are especially concerned about fires near the city of Sydney as 97 bushfires continue to burn in the eastern state, Deutsche Welle reports.
Keywords: Australia bushfires climate change Sydney
In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat
In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.
Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country
After US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control imposed sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal person associated with him, it became clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump
In the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, yet the Senate is unlikely to agree and convict the American chief executive.
Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition
Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has raised charges against once the chairman of Daugavpils City Council Rihards Eigims for requesting a bribe of EUR 10 000 and illegally storing eight firearm cartridges.
Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision
The decision regarding the cancellation of the order to create state company Ventas osta to take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties and functions will be made once the government has studied the decision made by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control to exclude Ventspils Freeport authority from the list of sanctions, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 19 December.
Ventspils Freeport Authority removed from US sanctions’ list
The Freeport of Ventspils Authority has been removed from the US list of sanctions, according to the statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
November’s inflation in Latvia higher than EU’s and Eurozone’s average inflation index
In November 2019, Latvia’s inflation was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday, 18 December.
NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones
Military alliance NATO will be delivered this week its second Global Hawk drone as part of its long-term attempts to boost surveillance capabilities with intelligence data expected to be available to all NATO members.
Transport Ministry’s representative appointed as Ventspils Freeport board’s chairperson
Inguna Strautmane, a representative of Latvia’s Transport Ministry, has been appointed as Ventspils Freeport board chairperson. Finance Ministry’s representative Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis has been appointed as the freeport board’s vice-chairman.
Lithuania adopts state budget with higher corporate tax on banks
The Lithuanian legislature has on Wednesday passed the state budget. It sets forth increasing the corporate tax on banks and new tax on polluting cars.
Russia expects to complete Nord Stream 2 amid U.S. sanctions
American sanctions against builders of Nord Stream 2 approved by the U.S. Congress would not prevent the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project from being completed, Kremlin press representative Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Riga City Council’s dismissal draft makes its way through in the Saeima
On Wednesday, 18 December, Saeima submitted for review to the Budget and Finance Committee the legislative draft about the dismissal of Riga City Council. Thereby the draft has started its way through the parliament.
Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions
The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics.
Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations
In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.
Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show
In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.
Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out
The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.
Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms
Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.
Saeima committee: communication with VID is planned to be electronic only
On Tuesday, 17 December, Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported amendments to the Law on Taxes and Duties that provide for all applications to be submitted to the State Revenue Service regarding tax administration from 2021 onward from residents using only the electronic declaration system, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
KNAB to assess if sanctions against Lembergs are ground for ending state funding for UGF
Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection to see if the US sanctions applied against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs could serve as ground for terminating state budget funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers.
U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms
American legislators have passed legislation to introduce sanctions against companies and governments involved in the construction of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany. Berlin has criticised the move.
Baltic presidents affirm commitment to finishing Rail Baltica on time
Presidents of Baltic States are fully committed to contributing to Rail Baltica project’s implementation and completion on time, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits during a press-conference on Tuesday, 17 December.
French mass protests against pension reform continue
In French cities, large demonstrations took place on Tuesday as protests against government plans to overhaul the country’s pension system have been continuing for close to two weeks.
Riga Freeport’s ex-security service head picked as CEO for Ventspils Freeport
On Tuesday, 17 December, Ventspils Freeport board decided to appoint Andris Purmalis as the new CEO of the freeport, as reported by Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits.
Estonian pharmacy reform rejected in parliament after U-turn in substance
The Estonian parliament has on Tuesday narrowly defeated the push of the government to amend the country’s Medicines Act as opposition reasoned that the Riigikogu had to show it is not «possible to buy legislation».
Latvian government submits to Saeima legislative draft on Riga City Council’s dismissal
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit to the Saeima the legislative draft developed by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry on dismissal of Riga City Council.
Recommended
Latest
- In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat
- Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country
- U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump
- Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition
- Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision
- November’s inflation in Latvia higher than EU’s and Eurozone’s average inflation index
- NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones
- Transport Ministry’s representative appointed as Ventspils Freeport board’s chairperson
- Riga City Council’s dismissal draft makes its way through in the Saeima
- Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions
Most read
- BNN summary of the week: end of Lembergs Era? New governor for Bank of Latvia; fight for Riga City Council
- Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions
- Riga Freeport and Liepaja Special Economic Zone to leave LTAB
- State company may take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties before year’s end
- Bordāns: many people and companies financed by Lembergs will be outlined soon
- Lembergs’ influence over Ventspils Freeport needs to end, bank supervisors say
- So-called «media controlled by Lembergs» may end up under sanctions
- Snap elections in Riga may be postponed until March
- Lower election threshold in Lithuania – more democracy or chaos?
- Liquidation of discount fares on multiple RMS routes would help save money for Rīgas satiksme
Most commented
- Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out | 1
- What is Ventspils Development Agency and what will its members do now? | 1
- Legal Affairs Committee supports lifting judge immunity for administrative violation cases
- Swedbank: Latvian households’ financial situation assessment the highest since 2013
- Total tax debts in Latvia at December’s beginning – EUR 869.4 million
- Bordāns: many people and companies financed by Lembergs will be outlined soon
- In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat
- USD 25 million offered in Weinstein sage to 30 alleged sexual abuse victims
- Estonian minister critical of Finnish new PM survives no-confidence vote
- Local government representatives will no longer work at Riga and Ventspils freeport
Top 5 Business news
- US sanctions will not affect companies in which Lembergs no longer has any influence
- BNN summary of the week: end of Lembergs Era? New governor for Bank of Latvia; fight for Riga City Council
- Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions
- Riga Freeport and Liepaja Special Economic Zone to leave LTAB
- U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms
Top 5 Social news
- BNN summary of the week: end of Lembergs Era? New governor for Bank of Latvia; fight for Riga City Council
- Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions
- Riga Freeport and Liepaja Special Economic Zone to leave LTAB
- State company may take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties before year’s end
- Bordāns: many people and companies financed by Lembergs will be outlined soon
Top 5 World news
- U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms
- Estonian-Finnish gas interconnection unveiled
- Estonian President asks Finland to never mind Estonian Interior Ministers criticism
- EU prolongs targeted sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
- NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
Newest comments
-
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:51:24
Yes take over ports and sell to foreign capital. OECD nonesense over national interests. No wonder why SNL laughs at them.
-
Pathetic @ 2019-12-19 00:44:28
Failed state and a laughing stock for neighbors and global society at large. Distruction at the expense of the nation and redistribution of wealth (between political elites). First the banks then the ports. Anything else? there is nothing else. A titanic led by prime minister who holds the US citizenship just in case the things turn too ugly. A true patriot. NOT.
-
Jonathan @ 2019-12-18 21:21:40
This is tant amount to blackmail by America and a poorly disguised bid to increase exports of shale gas from the USA. Such sanctions would bolster a move to shift away from dollar domination. A foolish move by America.
-
Augusto crucco @ 2019-12-16 10:51:13
-
Zerry @ 2019-12-12 23:54:56
That looks like mafia action. For what those companies are paying? Tens of thousands, what will they get for that? Looks like Lembergs is like a kind if “godfather” of his clan.