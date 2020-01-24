In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place

The Chinese outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus has reached the death toll of 26 people, meanwhile, authorities are trying to keep it from spreading introducing transport movement limitations in at least 10 cities.

British public broadcaster BBC reports on Friday, January 24, that China has widened a lockdown in Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus.

At least 10 cities in the central Chinese province, which has a population of 60 million people, have travel restrictions in place. On Thursday, January 23, a coronavirus patient died in nearby Hebei province, making it the first death outside Hubei, BBC reports.

One more death was later confirmed in north-east Heilongjiang province, a north-eastern area that borders Russia and is more than 2,000 kilometres from Wuhan.

In China, in total, there are currently 830 confirmed cases of patients infected with the virus.

Outside China, the virus has spread to countries as far as Japan, Thailand and the U.S., BBC reports.