In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected

In China, the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus continues, over 500 cases of infections have been registered in prisons. Meanwhile, death toll from health problems related to the virus has reached 2,236, according to The Guardian.

A 29-year-old doctor in the epicentre city of Wuhan has become the latest victim of the coronavirus as China reported infections in prisons in three provinces, as well as clusters in Beijing.

On Thursday, February 20, the total number of cases in mainland China to 74,685. The death toll has now reached 2,236, with 118 new deaths. News broke that more than 500 cases have been confirmed in prisons across China, The Guardian reports.

As infections elsewhere in the world are on the rise, the World Health Organization warned that countries were not treating the virus as «public enemy number one».

«If we don’t hit hard now using the window of opportunity, we might be faced with a serious problem,» WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Thursday as cited by The Guardian. «This virus is very dangerous and it’s public enemy number one and it’s not being treated as such.»