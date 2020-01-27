In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800

In China, the number of people, who have been killed by a serious outbreak of anew coronavirus have reached 81. The number virus cases, however, is much higher – 2 827.

British public broadcaster BBC reports on Monday, January 27, the Chinese national new year holiday has been extended by three days to Sunday, February 2, in an attempt to contain the spread. The number of deaths in most-affected Hubei province has climbed from 56 to 76, with five deaths elsewhere in the Asian country.

No deaths outside China

BBC reports that at least 44 cases have been confirmed abroad, including in Thailand, the United States, and Australia, while there have been no deaths outside China.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and the problem is that there is no specific cure or vaccine. As to the victims, most of the deaths have been of elderly people or those with pre-existing respiratory problems, BBC reports.