In Estonia, 200 km internet cable built to cater 9 000 households

In Estonia, a high-speed internet cable has been built by electric grid operator Elektrilevi hoping to attract around 9 000 households to the project.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Friday, January 3, that currently, around 1,800 customers have signed up to the Elektrilevi high-speed internet project, with the first subscribers likely to receive the connection by the end of February.

Oliver Ruus, Head of Infrastructure Services at the firm commented that the connection builds on existing its infrastructure.

For a customer to receive a connection it will cost close to 200 euros and a customer would be additionally required to pay a fee to an internet service provider using the connection.

ERR News recalled that a recent high-speed internet project in South Estonia supposed to be provided by Eesti Andmesidevõrk has so far been unable to deliver on its promises, as many of those, who signed up for the project, now seek compensation.