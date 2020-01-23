In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it

Estonian law obliges parents to register the name of their child in a month’s time after giving birth. In the unlikely case of them being late, the law opens right to a local municipality to choose it.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Thursday, January 23, that the Baltic country’s Vital Statistics Registration Law requires parents to register their newborn child’s given name within one month of their birth. There can be exceptions, when an extension of up to one more month may be given to parents.

If they still don’t do it, the right to chose a child’s name goes to the local municipality. In practice, this has not happened yet.

Estonian Names Law sets forht, in turn, that should a child’s name not be registered within the prescribed timeframe, the city or municipal government has the right to choose the child’s name. In addition, there are no set rules as to what kind of forename a municipality should select, ERR reports.