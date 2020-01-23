In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it
Estonian law obliges parents to register the name of their child in a month’s time after giving birth. In the unlikely case of them being late, the law opens right to a local municipality to choose it.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Thursday, January 23, that the Baltic country’s Vital Statistics Registration Law requires parents to register their newborn child’s given name within one month of their birth. There can be exceptions, when an extension of up to one more month may be given to parents.
If they still don’t do it, the right to chose a child’s name goes to the local municipality. In practice, this has not happened yet.
Estonian Names Law sets forht, in turn, that should a child’s name not be registered within the prescribed timeframe, the city or municipal government has the right to choose the child’s name. In addition, there are no set rules as to what kind of forename a municipality should select, ERR reports.
BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
Ex-Olainfarm officials Mārtiņš Krieķis and Pāvels Rebenoks, the latter also serving as Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, may return to the company’s board to, possibly, continue walking «well-travelled path» paved with non-transparent deals, according to information available to BNN.
Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies
As Minsk and Moscow are in talks to solve a dispute over the continuation of oil imports from Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian supplies could be cut to 30-40% of Belarus’ total imports.
Minister does not exclude possibility of number of municipalities in Latvia increasing
The Administrative Territorial Reform offers reducing the number of municipalities to 39 in Latvia. Still, it is possible there may be one or two more, said Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Thursday, 23 January.
Thirteen people die from influenza in Latvia
Three people died from influenza in Latvia last week, increasing the number of victims to 13 for this year’s flu season, according to monitoring data of acute upper respiratory tract infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.
Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax
Lithuania is introducing a new «exit tax» to keep road haulage firms from relocating to other European Union member states. The firms say that other ways of moving business abroad will be used.
Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019
Latvia’s positions had worsened slightly in 2019 in global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index.
UK parliament passes draft Brexit law
In London, the draft law on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union has been finally passed by the Houses of Parliament after years of inability of British legislators to decide on their preferred way out of the bloc.
Harmony prepared to approve Riga’s 2020 budget after Burovs’ dismissal
Political party Harmony will not approve Riga municipality’s 2020 budget while Oļegs Burovs remains in charge of the city council, as reported by the be faction’s head Maksims Tolstojs.
British landlords support cards showing rights of EU guest workers after Brexit
After Brexit, which is due to start with February, European Union citizens will have to prove their settled status when looking for flats. Private landlords has supported a change in the Brexit law for EU citizens to have physical cards to prove it.
Survey: 86% believe roads should be among state budget priorities in Latvia
A total of 86% Latvian residents believe maintenance and repair work of roads should be among state budget priorities, according to results of a survey by SKDS.
Vitenbergs: every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy
Investments are the foundation for a free market economy and every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy, said chairman of Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee Jānis Vitenbergs.
Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere
Visiting Antarctica, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid intends to do her daily work demonstrating the geographical flexibility working online can give. The head of state also pointed to the alarming speed of climate change visible in the far south.
Producer price level in Latvia’s industry declines 1.1% in December
In December 2019 the level of producer prices in the Latvian industry has reduced by 0.4 %. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market has dropped by 0.2 %, and prices of exported products by – 0.6 %.
Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations
Moneyval Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures of the Council of Europe has upgraded its report regarding Latvia completing the 11 recommendations it was previously presented, according to published information.
Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
Baltic power producers are subjected to European Union’s emissions tax, while Russian and Belarusian producers are not despite all competing on the Baltic market. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson believes that this should be solved.
Employee reduction at Latvian Railway started at the end of 2019
Latvian Railway had commenced reassessment of its functions and operations in the second half of 2019. This is why the reduction of the number of employees commenced gradually at the end of 2019, as reported by LDz representative Ella Pētermane.
Those with voting rights are slow to sign referendum for municipal election regulations
Between 16 and 21 January, a total of 1 137 people with voting rights cast their votes in favour of the referendum intended to introduce changes to regulations that govern snap municipal elections, as reported by Latvian Central Election Commission representative Laura Zaharova.
Video: Thunberg and Trump clash over climate in Davos
«Our emissions have to stop» versus «import our oil and natural gas» – these were the conflicting calls from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. President Donald Trump in the World Economic Forum.
Kariņš: the minister should not ease requirements for State Police chief candidates to appoint someone specific
Easing requirements for candidates wishing to become chief of State Police is unacceptable, and such behaviour creates suspicions that something is wrong with the process, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 22 January.
A look back at the time after the crisis: «pedal to the metal» policy continues echoing in Latvia
«The negative influence left by the «pedal to the metal» policy has continued echoing in Latvia,» says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis, looking back at the years after the crisis.
Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association
On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.
Spain’s powerful storm turns tragic
In Spain, a powerful storm has brought flooding, low temperatures and violent winds to the country’s eastern coast, where four people died according to the BBC and local authorities.
Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal
Political parties representing the opposition in Riga City Council have no plans at the moment to start gathering signatures to have the city council’s chairman Oļegs Burovs dismissed, because they believe the Saeima will soon vote for the entire city council’s dismissal in the coming weeks, interviewed politicians admit.
Courts in Russian cities evacuated over bomb threats
In Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, 11 courts have been evacuated after e-mailed bomb threats were received, Russian state news agency TASS reports. This far, the threats have been unsubstantiated
