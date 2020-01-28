In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones

In Estonia, the lists of most popular child names in 2019 have shown changes in trends compared to the year 1989 as the popularity of Russian language names has lost ground to names associated with German and English-inspired ones.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports, quoting Aktuaalne kaamera and state institutions, on Tuesday, January 28, that the most popular names in 1989 and 2019 in the Baltic country were:

Top 10 girls’ names:

1989: Jekaterina, Anna, Kadri, Kristina, Maarja, Maria, Olga, Julia, Triin, Kristiina

2019: Mia, Sofia, Emily, Lenna, Marta, Hanna, Alisa, Eliise, Maria, Saskia

Top 10 boys’ names:

1989: Martin, Aleksandr, Siim, Kristjan, Dmitri, Aleksei, Madis, Andrei, Sergei, Taavi

2019: Robin, Sebastian, Hugo, Oliver, Mattias, Rasmus, Kristofer, Mark, Oskar, Martin, Robert

Changes in trends and demographics

According to ERR, Chief analyst at Statistics Estonia Alis Tammur commented that one reason is a quarter of Estonia’s population is ethnically Russian and their share of the population is decreasing.

Changes in international trends is another reason. Annika Hussar, a researcher of first names who works at Tallinn University, added that the disappearance of Russian names is not only a trend in Estonia but it is also noticeable in Moscow, AK reported. In 2019, the three most popular girls names in the Russian capital were Anna, Maria and Sofia, the latter being popular all over the world, ERR reports.