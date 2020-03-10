In Estonian Reform Party, no competition to rule of Kallas

The Estonian Reform Party, which is the largest party in the Estonian parliament, but is working in the opposition, is nearing its leadership contest. Yet, there is only one contender, the current chairwoman Kaja Kallas, ERR reports.

The liberal political party has about 12 000 members in Estonia and plans to vote on its next chair and a board of 17 members later in March.

The candidates for the duties of a board member in the Reform Party include a former prime minister and several former ministers. They are Yoko Alender, Urmas Klaas, Urmas Kruuse, Maris Lauri, Jürgen Ligi, Kristen Michal, Marko Mihkelson, Urmas Paet, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Hanno Pevkur, Signe Riisalo, Taavi Rõivas, Andrus Seeme, Aivar Sõerd, Urve Tiidus, Kristo Enn Vaga and Mart Võrklaev, ERR wrote.

Former MEP Kaja Kallas was elected chairman of the Reform Party in 2018. With her leadership, the liberals won the most votes in the 2019 Riigikogu elections 28.9, yet they continue to work in opposition to the Centre Party-led government, ERR reports.