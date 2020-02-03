In EU-UK talks, Britain to push for Australia model agreement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expressing on Monday, February 3, the position of his government for the talks on the future relations agreement with the European Union.

The Guardian reports that in a bullish speech setting out the government’s negotiating position, Johnson will set out his vision for future relations with the trading bloc and reject accepting similar rules over competition, welfare spending and environmental standards.

«There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules,» he will say, according to The Guardian.

In the speech, to be delivered to ambassadors and businesspeople on Monday morning, Johnson will argue in favour of either a Canada-style or Australia-style agreement that will respect the autonomy of the British courts, The Guardian reports.