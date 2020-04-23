In-flight distancing not viable to low-fare airlines, Ryanair says

Europe’s largest airline Ryanair has noted to the government of Ireland that if the company is forced to keep its middle seats empty, «either the government pays for the middle seat or we won’t fly», The Guardian reports.

On Wednesday, April 22, the chief executive officer of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary said that if governments insisted on social distancing measures, then Ryanair’s business model would not be viable and the carrier would not fly.

«We can’t make money on 66% load factors,» O’Leary explained.

«Even if you do that, the middle seat doesn’t deliver any social distancing, so it’s kind of an idiotic idea that doesn’t achieve anything anyway,» he argued, in an interview with the Financial Times.

The global airline industry’s trade association, Iata stated earlier this week that any rules designed to minimise contagion in the skies would temporarily put an end to the cheap air travel model, making companies increase prices by 50% or go bankrupt, The Guardian reports.