In Germany, car drives onto carnival crowd

In Germany, a Rose Monday carnival has been stopped by a driver driving onto its participants and injuring around 30 people, German public broadcaster DW reports.

On Monday, February 24, in the town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, a man rammed a silver Mercedes at high speed into people who were celebrating the Rose Monday carnival.

Local newspapers quoted witnesses as informing that the driver had gone around a barrier and sped into the crowd. A 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene, along with a second person who filmed the incident, DW reports.

Police and the Frankfurt General Prosecutor’s Office are probing the incident as an «attempted homicide»; however, they have not called it an attack, DW wrote.