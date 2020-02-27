In Greece, violent protests against new migrant camps continue for 3rd day

In Greece, continued protests and clashes have resulted in over 60 people suffering injuries as people on the islands of Lesbos and Chios protest against the construction of new migrant centres, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Authorities in Athens have promised to build new centres to replace overcrowded facilities on Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos. The Greek government plans to bring down the number of migrants on the islands from 42,000 to 20,000, BBC wrote.

As construction machinery and riot police have been brought to the islands to ensure the works take place, Wednesday, February 26 saw the second consecutive day of protests on the islands.

In the island of Lesbos, crowds attempted to approach a site earmarked for a migrant centre. A police spokesman stated more than 1,000 people were at the site and claimed they had thrown stones at officers, smashing their helmets. During Wednesday, 43 police and 10 protesters were hurt, BBC reports.