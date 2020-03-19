In Italy, number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 35 000

In Italy – the second worst-affected country by COVID-19 after China – the number of infections has exceeded 35 000, according to the British public broadcaster BBC.

The number of people dying from coronavirus in Italy has risen by 475 in one day from March 17 to March 18 to nearly 3,000, which is the largest increase since the outbreak begun.

In the country, there are a total of 35,713 positive cases, with over 4,000 people having successfully recovered.

Globally, the vast majority of the more than 200,000 confirmed cases have occurred in Europe and the Western Pacific region, which includes much of Asia, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated.

«To suppress and control epidemics, countries must isolate, test, treat and trace,» the WHO head Tedros Ghebreyesus stated on Wednesday, March 19, BBC reports.