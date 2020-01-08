In pictures: Iran’s rocket night

In Iran’s ballistic rocket attacks on U.S. military targets in Iraq, more than a dozen rockets have been fired. BNN compiled the currently available press photos from the firing and the aftermath of the January 8 attacks.

Iran sought to retaliate to the U.S. for the killing of a prominent Iranian general in Iraq.

The governments of the three Baltic states have said that their military personnel has been unharmed despite being stationed in U.S. bases in Iraq.

The BBC reports that it was unclear if there have been any casualties.