In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland

In eastern Australia, where rain has begun to provide some relief to fighting dozens of bushfires, new plants are sprouting in blackened bushland. See it in pictures.

BNN offers a gallery of photos taken this week on January 15 and 16 near the village of Nattai in the state of New South Wales and near Peregian Beach in the state of Queensland.

Reportedly, in Australia, since September 2019, bushfires have killed 29 people, destroyed thousands of homes and decimated an area larger than South Korea. An estimated one billion wildlife and livestock have been killed, raising concerns that some threatened populations may never recover.

In some parts of eastern Australia, drought-hit communities received more rain in the last 24 hours than they did in all of December. Forecasts of more rain over the weekend in NSW, Queensland and Victoria state offered a further glimmer of hope, Deutsche Welle reports.