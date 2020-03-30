In Spain, 838 people die from COVID-19 one day

In Spain, in one day to Sunday, March 29, 838 people have died from health problems related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Italy, for the second consecutive day, the number of lethal cases dropped, British news portal The Guardian reports.

Spanish authorities stated on Sunday 838 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 6,528, with 78,797 confirmed cases. All non-essential workers are being ordered to stay at home for two weeks from Monday, March 30.

Fernando Simón, the director of Spain’s centre for health emergencies, noted that the situation was stabilising, yet «the main problem is making sure intensive care units aren’t overloaded» as many are working at full capacity.

Italian authorities on Sunday reported 756 new deaths, taking its total to 10,779. The rate slowed for a second day, while new confirmed cases rose by 5.6% to 3,815. This was the lowest increase of the epidemic so far, giving some hope that it could be nearing its peak in the globally worst-hit country, The Guardian reports.