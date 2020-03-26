In Spain, death toll from COVID-19 exceeds that of China

In Spain, more people have died from health problems related to COVID-19 than in China, making the Southern European nation the worst affected country in the world after Italy, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Figures released by the Spanish health ministry on Wednesday, March 25, showed that in just 24 hours, Spain’s national death toll rose by 738. Its number of cases jumped by 7,973.

These are the highest figures for Spain in a single day. The country now has 47,610 confirmed cases of the disease. To compare, China has officially reported 3,285 deaths, while Italy – the worst hit country globally – has 6,820, BBC wrote.

Spain has a state of emergency in place and people are banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or for work, BBC reports.