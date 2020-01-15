In U.S. presidential campaign, democrat leaders spar before first caucuses

In the year of U.S. presidential election, the competition for the nomination of the Democratic Party is focusing around Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who have expressed their views in the last debate before the party’s first caucuses.

American news agency Associate Press reports that after the United States’ killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Democrats were bracing for fights over foreign policy.

In the Tuesday, January 14, televised debate there was a brief skirmish between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who opposed the Iraq War, and former vice president Joe Biden, who apologized for supporting for it.

The two liberal candidates, Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, argued the United States had to pull its troops entirely from the Middle East and Afghanistan. «The American people are sick and tired of endless wars that have cost us trillions of dollars,» Sanders argued.

The two candidates supporting traditional U.S. foreign policy were Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who both argued for at least a small military presence staying in the Middle East.