In UK’s Brexit election, Conservatives win comfortable majority

In the British snap parliamentary election aimed at breaking the Brexit impasse, the ruling Conservative Party has won gaining a comfortable majority, according to close to complete results.

British news portal The Guardian reports that in the Thursday, December 12, House of Commons election with 649 out of 650 seats declared, the British Conservative Party has won 364 seats. The result shows an increase of 66 seats to the Conservatives.

Conservative leader Johnson commented:

«This one nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done – and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward».

UK’s largest opposition party, Labour, was sent deeper into opposition with 203 seats, showing a drop of 42 seats.