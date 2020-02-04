In Ukrainian plane crash investigation, Iran stops cooperation with Ukraine

Ukraine, whose passenger plane was downed in January in Iran, has been rejected from the circulation of documents by Iranian investigators after a leaked air traffic conversation led the Ukrainian President to point to Iran’s early knowledge of the downing of the plane, BBC reports.

Iranian military initially rejected responsibility for the downing on January 8 that took the lives of 176 people, yet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that a leaked conversation proved the country knew the flight had been hit by a missile, according to BBC.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV broadcast an exchange between air traffic control and a pilot who was landing as the jet crashed. In it, the Iranian pilot allegedly states he saw a flash like missile fire in the sky, and then an explosion.

«We will no longer provide any documents to the Ukrainians,» the head of the Iranian investigation team, Hassan Rezaeifar, told Iranian news agency Mehr on Monday, February 4, BBC wrote.