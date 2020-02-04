In Ukrainian plane crash investigation, Iran stops cooperation with Ukraine
Ukraine, whose passenger plane was downed in January in Iran, has been rejected from the circulation of documents by Iranian investigators after a leaked air traffic conversation led the Ukrainian President to point to Iran’s early knowledge of the downing of the plane, BBC reports.
Iranian military initially rejected responsibility for the downing on January 8 that took the lives of 176 people, yet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that a leaked conversation proved the country knew the flight had been hit by a missile, according to BBC.
Earlier, Ukrainian TV broadcast an exchange between air traffic control and a pilot who was landing as the jet crashed. In it, the Iranian pilot allegedly states he saw a flash like missile fire in the sky, and then an explosion.
«We will no longer provide any documents to the Ukrainians,» the head of the Iranian investigation team, Hassan Rezaeifar, told Iranian news agency Mehr on Monday, February 4, BBC wrote.
NVD not sure when extension of e-health project’s terms could be requested
Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s planned e-health project’s term extension may be requested, but it is unknown when or if it is even necessary, explains National Health Service representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece.
67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death
So far a total of 67 826 Latvian residents have chosen in favour of passing on their second level pension savings in the event of their death. 66.9% have chosen to let their pension savings be inherited after their death, as reported by State Social Insurance Agency representative Iveta Daine.
Coronavirus infections in China exceed 20 000; new cases in Germany
In China, the new coronavirus, which has been declared an international health emergency, has been found in over 20 000 people. New cases have been registered in Germany.
KNAB terminates criminal process against Artuss Kaimiņš
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has terminated the criminal process against Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš over acceptance of illegal financing by his political organization and reporting false information in income declaration. The process was terminated due to a lack of composition of a crime.
Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine
In eastern Ukraine, the conflict with Kremlin-backed separatist forces has claimed another two lives, according to the Ukrainian military and broadcaster Redio Free Europe.
Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China
Latvian citizen has been successfully evacuated from China’s Wuhan region, where the outbreak of the coronavirus was first observed, to France, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs through Twitter.
Why did you drink and drive? Estonian police releases caught driver explanations
Estonian traffic police have in the first month of 2020 caught 534 intoxicated drivers, which a 16%-increase compared to January 2020. Estonian police published a selection of excuses by apprehended drivers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
KNAB to look into possible crimes committed by Riga City Council employees
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau currently has five criminal processes in the works, in which seven employees of Riga City Council have rights for defence, as reported by KNAB.
Manufacturing volume output in Latvia increases 2% in 2019
Compared to 2018, manufacturing volume rose by 2 %, based calendar adjusted data at constant prices in 2019. Mining and quarrying decreased by 5 %, electricity and gas supply – by 4.4 %, but industrial production output, which includes previously mentioned sectors grew by 0.8 %.
Viņķele on e-health: I’ve thought about saying «let’s stop agonizing and admit it was a mistake»
Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admits mistakes had been made with e-health system’s adoption, and now these mistakes are making further development of the system more difficult.
Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
On Saturday, 1 February, Riga City Latgale Suburb Court ruled on arresting one of the four foreign suspects in the criminal case regarding the laundering of EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds at ABLV Bank. This person is a citizen of the Republic of Belarus.
Estonia marks 100 years since victory over Soviet Russian forces
The Tartu Peace Treaty signed between Soviet Russia and Estonia in 1920 sealed Estonian victory in its battle clear its territory from foreign forces and Soviet Russian commitment to recognise the independence of the then young neighbouring country.
Aivars Lembergs maintains dominant influence over Ventspils in spite of US sanctions
In spite of US sanctions applied to criminally accused and suspended Ventspils Mayor Aivars Lembergs, he maintains a dominant position in Ventspils City Council. There is also a risk of the US Department of the Treasury being unhappy with this, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
In EU-UK talks, Britain to push for Australia model agreement
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expressing on Monday, February 3, the position of his government for the talks on the future relations agreement with the European Union.
Latvia searches for allies to prevent EU cohesion funding reduction
No member state of the European Union should suffer from a serious or disproportionate reduction of the EU multi-year budget for 2021-2027. This position is outlined in the declaration signed by 15 countries and approved at the recent EU Friends of Cohesion summit in Portugal.
Coronavirus claims first life outside China; Chinese stocks drop in value
The new coronavirus has claimed the first life outside China, in the Philippines. The number of infections in China has reached 17 200 people. Amid the outbreak, Chinese stocks have lost 9% of their value.
Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
«For [Olainfarm] council you need three people you can completely control» and «as a person without any ethics, I can help you with that» – these and other statements from lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis can be heard in conversations published by zolotie-sjostri.com in which he converses with people involved in «Olainfarm inheritors wars».
Week in Lithuania: New party announced, Seimas tightens pollution control, preparations for coronavirus
In Lithuania, the top news stories were the founding of a new party, legislative action to improve pollution control and taking actions against the potential arrival of the dangerous novel coronavirus.
BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne
The first month of 2020 concluded with a storm – with searches performed by police at multiple Latvian banks. The biggest search was performed at ABLV Bank, as the search there was performed in relation to laundering of 50 million euros. Two people have been arrested as part of this case – businessman Andris Ovsjaņņikovs and lawyer Andris Putniņš. There are eight people with rights for defence in this criminal process.
Latvian prime minister orders justice minister to resolve lengthy litigations problem
To enhance the rule of law in Latvia and promote the prestige of the judicial system within society, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has asked Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to resolve the problem of lengthy litigations, as reported by the prime minister’s representative Sandris Sabajevs.
Latvia’s gross domestic product increases 1.1%
Compared to Q4 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 1.1 % in Q4 2019 according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data.
Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business
Efforts to increase competition in the Estonian pharmacy business continue at parliamentary level. The ousting of the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik is expected as parties submit proposals for pharmacy market reform, ERR reports.
Latvian Welfare Ministry to ask government to extend e-health project term
Healthcare Ministry plans to ask the government to extend the term of the e-health project, as reported by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks.
Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns
Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns proposes stationing the State Security Service near the former Brases prison on Upes Street. Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, on the other hand, offers land in Čiekurkalns, Bābelīte and elsewhere, as both politicians told Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Thursday, 30 January.
