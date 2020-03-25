India announces lockdown to its 1.3 billion population

The Indian government, seeking to prevent a COVID-19 epidemic, has required its 1.3 billion population to stay home and observe social distancing, German public broadcaster DW reports.

India is the world’s largest democratically-governed nation, which has until March 24 confirmed 492 cases and nine deaths of COVID-19, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Instances of panic buying were reported across India in the aftermath of a nationwide lockdown announced on Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus. Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation announcing the lockdown, people flocked to markets to buy essentials en masse, DW wrote.

Pharmacies and grocery stores saw people queuing up even as a lockdown was already in place in several parts of the country, including the Indian capital, New Delhi, DW reports.

After reports of panic buying, Modi took to Twitter to pacify the public. «THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC,» he stated and assured Indians that «Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available».