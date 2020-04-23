Industrial producer price level in Latvia down 1.7% in March

Compared to February, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry remained the same in March 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 0.2 %, but prices of exported products reduced by 0.1 %.

Prices of products exported to euro area countries decreased by 0.3 %, but prices of products exported to non-euro area countries increased by 0.1 %, according to date from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB).

Over the month, the most significant impact on producer prices was made by the price rise in manufacture of selected food products, as well as of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations. Trade and production of electricity, manufacture of chemicals and chemical products had downward effect.

In March 2020, compared to March 2019, the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry fell by 1.7 %. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 1.7 %, and prices of exported products decreased by 1.6 %. Prices of products exported to euro area countries fell by 2.4 %, but prices of products exported to non-euro area countries – by 1.0 %.

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most significant downward impact on the producer price changes during the year. Manufacture of selected food products had upward effect.

As revised data was received from respondents, producer price index for February 2020 was recalculated.

This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.4 thousand prices every month – 1.3 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.1 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.