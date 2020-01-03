Industrial production output in Latvia decreases 0.2% in 2019

Compared to November 2018, industrial production output fell by 0.2 % in November 2019. That was affected by output drop in manufacturing by 0.8 % and in mining and quarrying by 16.9 %, while in electricity and gas supply there was an increase of 3.9 %.

Compared to the corresponding month of 2018, output drop was registered in more than a half of manufacturing sectors, of which two out of three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork (of 1.8 %) (share in manufacturing – 25.3 %) and manufacture of food products (of 3.2 %) (share in manufacturing – 13.8 %), according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

The largest output drop was in medium-high technology manufacturing sectors: manufacture of machinery and equipment (of 18.5 %), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 15.7 %) and manufacture of electrical equipment (of 1.3 %).

Growth, in turn, was recorded in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 7.1 %), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (1.9 %), manufacture of furniture (9.1 %) and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations.

Compared to October 2019, industrial production output decreased by 1.2 % in November 2019. Output drop in manufacturing constituted 0.8 % and in electricity and gas supply 4.4 %, while in mining and quarrying there was an increase of 4.8 %.

Compared to November 2018, manufacturing turnover had decreased by 1.3 % in November. Turnover decrease was recorded in export – of 3.2 % (reduction in Eurozone – of 2.7 % and in non-Eurozone – of 3.6 %), while in domestic market went up by 2.4 %

Compared to October 2019, manufacturing turnover rose by 0.7 % in November 2019. Turnover increase was recorded in export – of 2.9 % (of which in Eurozone – of 5.9 % and in non-Eurozone – of 0.4 %), while in domestic market turnover fell by 3.2 %.