Industrial production output in Latvia down 4.5% in January

Compared to January 2019, industrial production output decreased by 4.5 %, based on calendar adjusted data at constant prices, in January 2020.

Output decline of 11 % was recorded in electricity and gas supply (drop in distribution of gaseous fuels through mains) and of 3.6 % in manufacturing, whereas output upturn of 10.7 % was registered in mining and quarrying, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Compared to January 2019, an output drop amounting to 10.7 % was registered in the manufacturing sector having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture of wood and wood products. The decline was due to the downturn in manufacture of veneer sheets and wood-based panels (of 23.7 %). Output reduction was also recorded in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 24.2 %), manufacture of machinery and equipment (19.1 %), as well as manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (13.1 %). Industrial production output fell also in manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations.

The most significant manufacturing output rise, compared to January of the previous year, was recorded in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (of 19.2 %), manufacture of beverages (11.5 %), as well as manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (11.2 %).

Compared to December 2019, industrial production output dropped by 1.9 %, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices in January 2020. Of which in manufacturing by 1.2 %, in electricity and gas supply by 9.5 %, while in mining and quarrying there was a rise of 7.4 %.

Compared to January 2019, manufacturing turnover, according to calendar adjusted data at current prices, increased by 1.9 %, export turnover rose by 3.8 % (of which by 4.9 % in euro area and by 2.8 % in non-euro area), while turnover on the domestic market fell by 1.9 % in January 2020.

Compared to December 2019, manufacturing turnover, according to seasonally adjusted data, increased by 6 %, export turnover rose by 9.7 % (of which by 6.6 % in euro area and by 12.6 % in non-euro area), while turnover on the domestic market fell by 0.6 % in January 2020.