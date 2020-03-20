Infection rates in Baltics. 111 in Latvia, 48 in Lithuania, 283 in Estonia

In Latvia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has exceeded one hundred, reaching a total of 111 confirmed infection cases. Lithuania’s Healthcare Ministry reports 48 confirmed cases.

Estonia’s latest public data on the spread of the virus details 283 confirmed infection cases.

So far a total of 3 205 examinations of people suspected of having Covid-19 have been performed in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

As previously reported, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council and the government decided on 14 March that during the state of emergency, culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure activity locations are to remain open for no longer than until 23:00.

The government also decided to limit the number of participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50 people.

Those who return from foreign countries are to undergo a 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Latvia’s government decided to declare a state of emergency in the country until 14 April. As part of the state of emergency, all international passenger services have been shut down.