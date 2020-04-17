Infectologist: as long as there is no COVID-19 vaccine, people will have to maintain social distance

As long as there is COVID-19 vaccine, some social distancing will have to remain, said Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

He stressed there are good examples to learn from – most in in Asia. He explained such overpopulated countries like South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are still able to work and function using different distancing methods. «Soon Asian countries may be joined by Norway and maybe even we. Still, we will have to preserve some social distancing,» said the specialist.

Dumpis says most Latvian residents comply with restrictions. This is the direct reason there are fewer infection cases.

If residents continue following restrictions, we will be able to consider easing them, says the infectologist. He did stress there will be no rapid easing of restrictions, considering «we are already fairly free».

He added there aren’t many restrictions. Still, some, particularly in healthcare, are relatively strict.

Dumpis added that more COVID-19 tests are performed in Latvia when compared to other countries, and the infected patients are rested. At the same time, the infected patients make up a small portion of tested residents. The objective is gradually testing residents in all areas around Latvia to prevent new outbreaks, stresses the infectologist.

He adds the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine testing on people has begun.

He has heard the third phase of testing could begin in September. This means the vaccine may arrive around the beginning of next year. «Will it be available in Latvia immediately, this I don’t know. But I hope it will arrive early,» says Dumpis.

In regards to medicines, unfortunately, there aren’t any «pleasant surprises», he said, adding two months ago there was more hope about medicines available in Latvia having a better effect on the virus. Unfortunately, it looks as though there will be no miracle medicine.

There us one type of medicine that was attempted to be brought to Latvia for study. It is meant for patients suffering from heavy symptoms. Still, more testing is required, admits the infectologis.

As for the virus itself, Dumpis says it is unlikely to become more severe. Nevertheless, the possibility cannot be excluded. «It may become more infectious but less dangerous,» said Dumpis.

According to him, the question is whether people can become infected again after the virus changes. He admits the virus is not prone to change very much and it is known many patients do not produce antibodies. «Maybe it will not be the case if crowd immunity gradually forms over time,» said Dumpis.

As it is known, as of 16 April there are 675 confirmed COVID-19 patients. The total number of tests performed so far is 31 302.

Talks continue about restoring outpatient services. Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele reported at a press-conference on Thursday, 17 April, that it was concluded in talks with industry representatives it would be best to restore services gradually, starting with diagnostic services. However, there is currently no exact date known as to when specific healthcare services could become available again, said the minister.

On Wednesday, 16 April, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš mentioned in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds that in two weeks’ time epidemiologists may present proposals to ease certain restrictions associated with COVID-19.