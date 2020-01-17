Inflation in Latvia reportedly higher than Europe’s and Eurozone’s in December

In December 2019 inflation in Latvia was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to information published by Eurostat on Friday, 17 January.

Latvia’s inflation was 2.1% in December. Inflation was reportedly higher in Hungary (4.1%), Romania (4%), Slovakia and Czech Republic (3.2% in both), Bulgaria (3.1%), Poland (3%), Netherlands (2.8%) and Lithuania (2.7%). Slovenia follows Latvia (2%), Austria, Luxembourg and Estonia (1.8% in all three), Sweden (1.7%), France (1.6%) and Germany (1.5%).

When compared to the last month of 2018, inflation was registered in all EU member states. In Britain, Malta and Croatia consumer prices had increased 1.3%. In Finland, Greece and Ireland prices had increased 1.1%. In Belgium the price increase was 0.9%, followed by Spain and Denmark (0.8% in both), Cyprus (0.7%), Italy (0.5%) and Portugal (0.4%).

Average inflation was 1.6% in the EU and 1.3% in Eurozone in December.

When compared to November, consumer prices in the EU and Eurozone had increased 0.3% in December 2019.

In Latvia, consumer prices in December had decreased 0.2% when compared to November (down 0.3% in Estonia and up 0.5% in Lithuania). The highest monthly inflation was observed in Austria (0.7%), whereas the highest monthly deflation was observed in Norway (-0.4%).