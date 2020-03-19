Influenza epidemic ends in Latvia

Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) reports the end of the influenza epidemic as of 19 March.

SPKC Influenza and Acute Upper Respiratory Infections (AAEI) monitoring data shows that in the past two weeks the number of patients clinically diagnosed with influenza has not exceeded 100 cases per 100 000 residents.

In Latvia, similarly to other European countries, influenza activity continues to decline. The influenza epidemic lasted from December 2018 to mid-March 2019.

Influenza spread intensity in this season is considered medium.

The number of patients hospitalized with influenza, especially with influenza-induced pneumonia, was lower than the previous season’s, explains SPKC.

Infection numbers with other acute respiratory infections was considerably below the previous season. The intensity of other acute respiratory infections compared with last week remained below the intensity observed in the previous seasons, the centre notes.

Virusology data shows both the A-type and B-type influenza viruses continue circulating in Latvia. Other respiratory viruses also circulate, including rhinoviruses, adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus, seasonal coronaviruses, bocaviruses and others.

Although the influenza activity in Latvia continues to decline, SPKC reminds viruses continue circulating in the country. SPKC epidemiologists invite maintaining preventive measures. «Wash hands often, regularly air rooms, spend more time outside and consume healthy food to help strengthen your immune system,» experts say.

According to SPKC data, as of 12 March 14 people have died from influenza.