Initiative registered to reduce the number of Saeima deputies to 50

On Tuesday, 14 January, the Central Election Commission (CVK) registered a proposal that suggests reducing the number of Saeima deputies from 100 to 50, CVK reports.

The proposal was submitted by the Centre Party.

When making its decision regarding the registration of the group initiative, CVK looked to see if it meets requirements of the Law on National Referendum, Legislative Initiative and European Citizens’ Initiative.

CVK also informs it will be possible to sign for amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia for 12 months – from 15 January 2020 to 14 January 2021.

It is possible to sign voter-registered initiatives at CVK electronically at Latvia.lv, municipal signature collection locations – institutions for residence declaration, orphan courts performing notary activities, and at sworn notaries. Signing using Latvija.lv is free of charge, whereas provision of signatures at municipal institutions or notaries will cost money.