International evacuations from China held as coronavirus infections exceed SARS

The European Union and other countries are organising the evacuation of their citizens from China, where the infection cases of the new coronavirus have exceeded the SARS outbreak.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Japan and the US were the first to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan on Wednesday, January 28 as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132.

The count of confirmed cases now at nearly 6,000, the scale of the crisis has now exceeded the number of infected during the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak that killed roughly 800 persons, according to Deutsche Welle.

The European Union will fly citizens home aboard two French planes later this week. South Korea and Mongolia have planned similar evacuations, DW reports.