International passenger services shut down in Latvia

From 17 March onward all international passenger services through airports, ports, bus parks and railway is shut down, as reminded by Latvian Border Guard.

On top of that, movement of persons over land border-crossing locations on European Union’s external borders is also prohibited. This restriction extends to Latvian-Russian and Latvian-Belarusian state borders.

Entry to Latvia from external borders on Latvian-Russian and Latvian-Belarusian land border-crossing locations will be permitted for Latvian residents and foreigners whose permanent residence is in Latvia, State Border Guard explains.

Russian and Belarusian residents will be allowed to return to their home countries without problems.

Latvian residents’ travel to Russia and Belarus is prohibited.

No restrictions are adopted for travel within the EU from Latvia. Travellers do have to keep in mind the travel restrictions imposed by other member states. Information on all forms of travel restrictions in other countries, including Baltic States, can be accessed on Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s website.

