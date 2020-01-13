Iran protests continue after revelations of downing passenger plane

In Iran, for the second day in a row protests have continued after its army admitted shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people on board.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports protests took place across Iran on Sunday for the second day in a row following revelations that the fatal crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet was caused by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. Riot police and soldiers were deployed in large numbers around the capital, Tehran, especially to key sites like Vali-e Asr Square and university campuses.

About 3,000 people took part in protests at Azadi Square in western Tehran, while hundreds more convened on university campuses. Protesters called for the resignation of many members of Iran’s ruling elite.

It appeared that much of the nationalist sentiment that the government had hoped to capitalize on following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by US forces in Iraq has begun to evaporate, particularly as the Revolutionary Guards did not admit their role in the airplane tragedy until Canada, the US and the UK announced they had evidence the jet was downed by a missile.

«They are lying that our enemy is America; our enemy is right here,» protesters chanted outside a university in Tehran.

On Saturday, a group of protesters were hit with tear gas by the police after saying «death to the dictator,» referring to the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran: Tensions must de-escalate

The aircraft was shot down on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a missile attack on two U.S. air bases in Iraq.

Iran also indicated on Sunday that a de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the US could be the only way forward.

«We agreed… that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue,» said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, after diplomatic talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, DW reports.