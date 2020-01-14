Iran ready try people involved in downing of Ukrainian passenger plane

In Iran, the first arrests have been conducted over the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane, where 176 people were killed. Iran’s President has states that people responsible for the mistake of its armed forces have to be punished.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, January 14, said that those responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet must be punished.

In a televised speech, Rouhani stated it was important that those «at fault or negligent at any level» face justice.

Rouhani added that the «tragic event» would be subject to a thorough investigation. «The judiciary must form a special court with a high-ranking judge and dozens of experts…The whole world will be watching,» he said.

Admitted mistake

At the same time, the president acknowledged the accidental and collective nature of the incident, saying it was «an unforgivable error…one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash.»

«Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step. We should assure people that it will not happen again,» Rouhani said.

DW reports, the president said that his government was «accountable to Iranians and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash.»

Firsts arrests made

Arrests related to the crash have already been made, a spokesman for Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday.

«Extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested,» said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili in a televised news conference.

The Ukrainian International Airlines passenger flight took off from Tehran on Wednesday, January 8, and was on way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when it was shot down by the Iranian military, killing all 176 people in it, DW reports.