Iran to abandon nuclear deal limitations

Iran has stated it would no longer comply with the 2015 nuclear deal with European and world powers after Teheran’s tensions with the U.S. increased over the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), Iranian state TV said on Sunday, January 5.

That was despite calls from Germany, France and Britain to maintain the landmark accord.

Tehran will continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, but will take steps to distance itself from the restrictions of the deal, according to the statement from the Iranian government.

Six nations, including Germany, agreed the landmark nuclear deal. Iran says there is now no limit on their uranium enrichment capacity.

The Iranian government spokesman said Sunday’s step could be reversed if the US lifts the current sanctions, DW reports.