bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 06.01.2020 | Name days: Spulga, Arnita

Iran to abandon nuclear deal limitations

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 6, 2020
Iran, nuclear deal, U.S.

A handout photo made available by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly shows the inside of the Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Qom province, 06 November 2019

Iran has stated it would no longer comply with the 2015 nuclear deal with European and world powers after Teheran’s tensions with the U.S. increased over the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Iran will no longer abide by any of the limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), Iranian state TV said on Sunday, January 5.

That was despite calls from Germany, France and Britain to maintain the landmark accord.

Tehran will continue to cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, but will take steps to distance itself from the restrictions of the deal, according to the statement from the Iranian government.

Six nations, including Germany, agreed the landmark nuclear deal. Iran says there is now no limit on their uranium enrichment capacity.

The Iranian government spokesman said Sunday’s step could be reversed if the US lifts the current sanctions, DW reports.

Keywords: Iran nuclear deal U.S.


Leave a reply

Minister: Ventspils City Council needs to reduce Lembergs’ influence over municipality

It is the duty of Ventspils City Council as state officials to reduce the influence and control of Aivars Lembergs over the municipal administration’s work, mentions Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in a letter sent to Ventspils City Council deputies and executive director.

January 6, 2020

Award to Chernobyl series appreciated in Lithuania

In Lithuania, where much of the Chernobyl series about the tragic 1986 accident of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant was filmed, its award of the Golden Globe in the U.S. has been appreciated.

January 6, 2020

UK’s Johnson to start trade talks with EU on post-Brexit ties

The United Kingdom, which readies to leave the European Union in the end of January, is to start trade talks with the European Union.

January 6, 2020

Latvian NATO ambassador: Iranian general’s death makes situation dangerous

The situation has become dangerous and the conflict may escalate, said Latvian ambassador to NATO Edgars Skuja in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, commenting on the US strike in Iraq that resulted in the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and nine other people.

January 6, 2020

Croatia makes step to left with election of new President

Presidential election in Croatia has ended with the victory of the former Prime Minister, social democrat Zoran Milanović. Croatia has taken over the European Union’s helm for a six-month period.

January 6, 2020

Petrol prices in Baltic States increase 13-16%

Last year, the price of 95th brand petrol in capital cities of Baltic States had increased 13-15.9%, whereas the price of diesel fuel had increased 5.9 – 9.8%, according to data compiled by LETA.

January 6, 2020

Estonian teachers to strike over dismissal of principal

Teachers at an Estonian school have announced a strike next week seeking to return their school principal to her position, which she was asked to leave unexpectedly in December.

January 6, 2020

Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval

Municipal public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder, executive director of Riga City Council Juris Radzēvičs, plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor over the approval of Rolands Klinčs as council chairman of Rīgas satiksme, he said in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 6 January.

January 6, 2020

Iran to abandon nuclear deal limitations

Iran has stated it would no longer comply with the 2015 nuclear deal with European and world powers after Teheran’s tensions with the U.S. increased over the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.

January 6, 2020

Latvia’s biggest parties received EUR 1.2 million in donations; Unity, ZZS and Attīstībai/Par! in the lead

In 2019 the biggest political parties in Latvia received EUR 1 251 183 in donations. The largest donations were received by Attīstībai/Par!, Unity and the Union of Greens and Farmers, according to information from the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.

January 6, 2020

Iraqi parliament requires U.S. forces to leave after killing of Iran’s general

Iraqi legislators have decided to cancel the country’s request for the international coalition of forces to be in the country after the U.S. killed a key Iranian general.

January 6, 2020

Air temperature +8° C, strong wind and rain expected in Latvia this week

The week is expected relatively warm – air temperature will range between 0° C… +8° C, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

January 6, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Turkish workers on strike, Transport Minister in trouble, Chinese probed over vandalism

Last week in Lithuania the key news stories were Turkish workers striking over wages in Kaunas, a Chinese woman being investigated over alleged vandalism and the Prime Minister meeting with embattled Transport minister.

January 5, 2020

CVK urges government to allocate around 915 000 euros for signature collection

After performing estimates, Latvia’s Central Election Commission sent a letter to Finance Ministry and the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to provide funding of EUR 914 870 for the organization of signature collection for a referendum in relation to legislative drafts halted by the state president, as reported by CVK representative Laura Zaharova.

January 3, 2020

2020 starts with slew of changes in Lithuanian life

The New Year in Lithuania has ushered in many key changes in nearly every field of life. The keenest observers counted at least three dozen novelties in taxation, education, health and salary and pension systems. BNN lists below just the most vivid changes.

January 3, 2020

Latvian army commences massive procurement of cargo and special logistical vehicles

2020 will mark the conclusion of the procurement of 120 Unimog cargo vehicles. In 2019, Latvian army also commenced a procurement of another type of transports and special logistical vehicles, as confirmed by Defence Ministry.

January 3, 2020

Industrial production output in Latvia decreases 0.2% in 2019

Compared to November 2018, industrial production output fell by 0.2 % in November 2019. That was affected by output drop in manufacturing by 0.8 % and in mining and quarrying by 16.9 %, while in electricity and gas supply there was an increase of 3.9 %.

January 3, 2020

In Estonia, 200 km internet cable built to cater 9 000 households

In Estonia, a high-speed internet cable has been built by electric grid operator Elektrilevi hoping to attract around 9 000 households to the project. For a customer to receive a connection, it will cost close to 200 euros.

January 3, 2020

Kazāks: FKTK merge with the Bank of Latvia has more advantages than disadvantages

The merge of the Bank of Latvia and Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) has more advantages than disadvantages. Nevertheless, in this case it is important to separate monetary policy and financial market monitoring functions, as well as ensure reserves of the Bank of Latvia are not affected in litigations with the supervisory institution, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks.

January 3, 2020

Catalan support to Spanish socialists gives hope to new government in Madrid

As Spain seeks to overcome a long political crisis, its interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been supported by Catalonia's largest separatist party to form a coalition government.

January 3, 2020

Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages has dropped by more than 500

Since 2016 the number of children in orphanages around Latvia has declined by more than 500, as reported by Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Friday, 3 January.

January 3, 2020

Estonia officially joins UN Security Council

The Estonian flag has been raised at the UN Security Council in the U.S., where the Baltic country has been elected to protect international law globally, together with 14 other countries in 2020 and 2021. Estonia plans to Estonia will attend all sessions, have the right to vote and will chair two sanctions committees.

January 3, 2020

Prosecutor formerly responsible for Sprūds’ case given disciplinary penalty for negligence

Prosecutor Uldis Cinkmanis has been given a disciplinary penalty for negligence in the criminal case involving ex-insolvency administrator Māris Sprūds.

January 3, 2020

U.S. air strike on Iran general raises Middle East tensions

After a U.S. air strike in Iraq, where an influential Iranian general has been killed, Iran has warned of a harsh retaliation. The development is expected to increase tensions in the U.S.-Iran relations, which have been strained for long time already.

January 3, 2020

Riga’s mayor dismisses city council’s City Development Department’s director

Mayor of Riga Oļegs Burovs has cancelled the order made in his absence regarding the appointment of Emils Jakrins as acting director of Riga City Council’s City Development Department, as reported by the city council.

January 3, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Can you feel the fuel price rise?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!