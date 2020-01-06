Iraqi parliament requires U.S. forces to leave after killing of Iran’s general

Iraqi legislators have decided to cancel the country’s request for the international coalition of forces to be in the country after the U.S. killed a key Iranian general.

French news agency AFP reports that relations between the U.S. and Iraq have deteriorated after an American precision drone strike on Friday, January 3, on the Baghdad international airport killed Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Rockets landed close the U.S. embassy in Iraq’s high-security Green Zone for the second night in a row on Sunday, January 5, just hours after Iraq’s foreign ministry summoned the American ambassador over the strike.

Some 5,200 U.S. soldiers as well as troops from other countries are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing a return of the Islamic State terrorist group.

«The parliament has voted to commit the Iraqi government to cancel its request to the international coalition for help to fight IS [Islamic State – BNN], » speaker Mohammed Halbusi announced.

The Iraqi government would have to approve any decision, but the premier showed support for an ouster, AFP reports.