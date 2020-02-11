Irish election marks PM Varadkar’s loss of influence

In Irish parliamentary election, a considerable loss of voter trust has hit the liberal-conservative party Fine Gael of the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, according to the British broadcaster BBC.

The elections of the Dáil Éireann assembly took place on Saturday, February 11. Fine Gael, whose party leader Leo Varadkar led the outgoing government as the Irish Prime Minister, finished with 35 seats, down 15 from in 2016.

The centrist Irish republican party Fianna Fáil has won the most seats in the Irish general election just one ahead of centre-left Sinn Féin, who reached a historic result, BBC reports.

Before the election, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had ruled out creating a coalition with left-wing republican party Sinn Féin, citing its tax policies and IRA past as deterrents, yet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin now did not rule out cooperating with Sinn Féin, according to BBC.