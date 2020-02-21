Irish PM Varadkar loses confidence of parliament
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from office after he failed to win the confidence of the majority of the new composition of the Irish legislature, British news portal The Guardian reports.
On Thursday, February 20, the legislature Dáil Éireann met for the first time since the 8 February election. It adjourned until March 5, giving party leaders three weeks to try to form a ruling coalition, according to The Guardian.
Varadkar, the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, the Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, and the Green party leader, Eamon Ryan, ran all for the post of prime minister, or Taoiseach, but all, as expected, fell far short of an 80-seat majority in the 160-seat chamber.
Sinn Féin leader McDonald received the most votes, 45. Martin won 41 and Varadkar came third with 36 votes to his support, the Guardian reports.
Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.
Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner
Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.
Access to illegal TV content denied to 11 000 Latvian households last year
In 2019 access to illegal TV content in Latvia was denied to 11 000 households. A dozen criminal processes have been commenced over illegal supply of audiovisual content, as reported by State Police.
Producer price level in Latvia’s industry down 1.3%
Compared to December 2019, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry didn't change in January 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.7 %, but prices of exported products – increased by 0.7 %.
In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected
In China, the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus continues, over 500 cases of infections have been registered in prisons. Meanwhile, death toll from health problems related to the virus has reached 2 236, according to The Guardian.
Saudi Arabia provides Latvian companies stable tax regime
Latvia and Saudi Arabia have plans to provide businesses with stable tax regimes for companies working in each respective country without coverage from the other country’s regulations, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has stated that Estonia, just as Georgia and a number of Western countries, sees a Russian intelligence service as having perpetrated a large cyberattack on Georgia in autumn 2019, according to a statement on the web site of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.
Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold
Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.
Latvian Saeima decides to reduce planned excise tax rise for alcohol
The increase of excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages planned for 1 March will be more moderate. This much is provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved in the final reading by the Saeima on Thursday, 20 February, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.
National Electronic Mass Media Council agrees on members’ duties
Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council, following the election of two new council members, has agreed on duties of members, as confirmed by newly-elected NEPLP members in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Shareholder Juris Radzevičs dismisses Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks board member
Juris Radzevičs, who is a shareholder in LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks has dismissed RNP board member Ardis Pāvilsons, as LETA was told by the official.
Germany remembers victims of Hanau shooting; attacks investigated as terrorism
In Germany, the death toll of the Hanau shooting attacks has risen to nine people. Police has pointed to a possibly racist mindset of the suspected attacker and is investigating the crimes as terrorism, BBC and DW report.
Experts predict number of electric vehicles in Latvia exceeding 36 000 by 2030
There will be more than 36 000 electric vehicles in Latvia by 2030. This prediction was voiced by AS Latvenergo board member Kaspars Cikmačs during Clear Energy for Transports conference on Thursday, 20 February.
Highest volume of harvested grains recorded in Latvia’s history in 2019
In 2019 the highest harvested production of grain was recorded – 3.2 million tonnes, which is 1.1 million tonnes or 1.5 times more than a year ago.
Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia
On Thursday, 20 February, the Danish court approved the decision of the Danish office of the prosecutor to cancel Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne’s extradition to the South African Republic. On top of that, the Danish office of the prosecutor has also decided to extradite the woman to Latvia instead, as reported by Ritzau.
Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
This winter, so abnormally warm in Lithuania, is bewildering everyone and is wreaking havoc both in the nature and on the store shelves.
Finnish court acquits Baltic online alcohol seller over tax evasion
A court in Finland has delivered a not guilty ruling in a case, where a man had been charged with tax evasion over the online sale of alcohol to Finns in Latvia and Estonia, using online platforms, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.
Latvian Saeima committee to consider initiative to establish a park at former Marss cycling track
On Thursday, 20 February, the Saeima decided to submit the collective initiative on establishing a part on the territory of the former cycling track Marss to the parliament’s National Security Committee for review, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.
Ruling in Maxima tragedy criminal case to be appealed
Riga City Pārdaugava Court’s ruling in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will definitely be appealed, said senior prosecutor Aivars Ostapko in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 20 February.
Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima
A proposal has been voiced to deny suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is added to the list of sanctions of USA, the right to participate in Saeima’s activities, according to information from LTV.
Latvian police liquidates fake news site www.aumytests.net. Employee detained
Latvian State Police has detained a 2001-born young man for reporting fake news, BNN was informed by police.
Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly
In Brussels, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Estonian experts have held a strategic cyber drill, where member state legislators have been asked to look for solutions in a simulated cyber incident, ERR reports.
Turkey warns of military operation in Syria to stop government-Russian forces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria could start at any moment with the aim of stopping an offensive of the Syrian government and Russian forces on opposition-controlled territory, BBC reports.
Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
Both Riga National Zoological Garden’s chairman of the board Ingmārs Līdaka and board member Andris Morozovs have been fired from their respective posts, as confirmed by Līdaka.
Newest comments
-
Bob @ 2020-02-21 12:04:17
Any risky task in engineering has to be checked twice. That only one person is found guilty is quite surprising in this regard. Besides, the engineering sector loves young inexperienced people because they are cheap. Why isn"t that on the plate as well?
-
Heny @ 2020-02-20 15:14:07
I lived in the Baltic countries for almost a year. 3 and 4 months in each one. People are very similar in all of them, when it comes to behaviour. Most of them are rude, ill mannered and don't know how to say 'I m sorry or excuse me. I think that is the legacy of communism. On the other hand, those countries have a bright future. The young people 30 and younger, are nice, and friendly, most of them speak English, and look forward to a better future. It's like there is two countries in one One country of young , vibrant friendly people, and other country of angry rude old people. Not all the older people are in that category, but many of them.
-
Bullshit media @ 2020-02-19 08:01:30
What bulsshit do u talk here? Blame latvian goverment that they took over the port and thers no more moneybto city and a sports teams in ventspils. Cause most of theyr moneybcame from free port. Now all the money goes to theses thieves...
-
Surly @ 2020-02-19 06:51:21
Is anyone surprised that an unelected, authoritarian government would use its state-directed investments to exert their influence? Surely, use of soft-power is common to most nations, but the important question is how do our interests align with a communist dictatorship? I'd prefer we reject it outright, but commercially, that may not be viable. Since we'll probably need to, let's work with China if and where it makes sense, but watch our backs.
-
James @ 2020-02-18 21:05:48
Your claim is stupid at best. Who bought and ordered those cheap things? Yeah, you know the answer. No demand, no production. If your eyes can not see further, then don't think all Estonians are as stupid as you are.