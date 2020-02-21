Irish PM Varadkar loses confidence of parliament

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from office after he failed to win the confidence of the majority of the new composition of the Irish legislature, British news portal The Guardian reports.

On Thursday, February 20, the legislature Dáil Éireann met for the first time since the 8 February election. It adjourned until March 5, giving party leaders three weeks to try to form a ruling coalition, according to The Guardian.

Varadkar, the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, the Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, and the Green party leader, Eamon Ryan, ran all for the post of prime minister, or Taoiseach, but all, as expected, fell far short of an 80-seat majority in the 160-seat chamber.

Sinn Féin leader McDonald received the most votes, 45. Martin won 41 and Varadkar came third with 36 votes to his support, the Guardian reports.