Italy announces plans to allow funerals, reopen parks and visit relatives

Italy, which has recorded the highest death toll in Europe from COVID-19, has announced plans to lift some of its very strict restrictions, which have been in place since march, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated on weekend that curbs would be relaxed from 4 May, with people being allowed to visit their relatives in small numbers, in masks. Parks would also reopen, but schools will not restart classes until September.

Italy recorded 260 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily figure since 14 March. The total is now at 26,644, Europe’s highest official toll, according to data from the US Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease in the world.

The measures announced by Conte include:

– People will be permitted to move around their own regions – but not between different regions

– Funerals are set to be held again, but with a maximum of 15 people attending, and ideally to be carried out outdoors

– Bars and restaurants will reopen for takeaway service from May 4 – not just delivery as now – but dishes must be consumed at home or in an office

– Italian hairdressers, beauty salons, bars and restaurants are expected to reopen for dine-in service from June 1, BBC reports.