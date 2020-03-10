Italy expands virus outbreak travel ban to whole country

The government in Italy, where more than 9,000 cases and 463 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, has imposed from Tuesday, March 10, nationwide travel restrictions, French news agency AFP reports.

As the government seeks to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte went on television to announce the entire country would effectively be placed on lockdown until April 3.

«Travel must be avoided across the entire peninsula unless it is justified by professional reasons, by cases of need or for health reasons,» Conte stated, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, in China, where the virus first broke out, its spread appeared to be coming under control, with authorities confirming 17 deaths on Tuesday and the lowest number of new infections since reporting began in late January, AFP reports.