Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown

In Italy, where three people infected with the coronavirus have died, a lockdown has been imposed on 11 towns to limit the spread of the dangerous virus infection, The Guardian reports.

Italian authorities have implemented draconian measures to try to halt the coronavirus outbreak in the north of the country, including imposing fines on anyone caught entering or leaving outbreak areas, as a third person was confirmed to have died on Sunday, February 23.

About 50,000 residents in the towns under lockdown, located mostly in the northern Lombardy region, have been told to stay home and avoid social contact, while schools, shops and businesses, except pharmacies, have been closed, The Guardian reports.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, stated: «We have adopted a decree to protect the health of Italians, which is our priority and which ranks first in the list of constitutional values.» According to the Guardian, Conte added that Italians should «have faith in the political and scientific institutions, which are doing everything possible».