Italy prolongs lockdown, registers slowed infection rate with COVID-19

The government of Italy has extended its nationwide restrictions of movement, gathering and business operations until Easter, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

On Monday, March 30, the number of new coronavirus infections reported on Monday was 1,648, as opposed to 3,815 the previous day. Meanwhile, the death toll of COVID-19 in Italy, rose again, with 812 deaths reported, compared with 756 the day before.

The nationwide lockdown, which was due to end on Friday, April 3, will now continue until at least April 12, which is Easter Sunday.

The population of Italy, has been living under these strict rules for three weeks, with most shops, bars and restaurants shut. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless it is deemed essential, the BBC reports.